Snowfall and strong winds hampered traffic on roads in several regions across the country. Reports of stranded vehicles were received in Veliko Tarnovo Region, while the snow cover on the Petrokhan and Shipka passes reached around 10 centimetres. The road authorities have not reported any serious incidents related to the winter conditions.

It has been snowing in Veliko Tarnovo Region since midday. A total of 75 machines, deployed at 13 maintenance points, have been provided to maintain the national road network. Nine of them are servicing the Republic Pass. Travel is difficult in the areas of Arbanasi, Samovodene and Polski Trambesh, with drivers reporting uncleared sections and vehicles that have become stranded.

“There are quite a few stranded vehicles, spinning their wheels on the spot,” said driver Nikola Mihov.

Between 5 and 10 centimetres of snow have accumulated on the Petrokhan Pass. Five specialised vehicles are working on site – four snowploughs are clearing the route from both sides, while a loader is supplying the machines with salt and sand. The Montana Regional Road Administration is urging drivers to set off only in vehicles prepared for winter conditions.

Later, the snowfall also reached Montana Region. The snow cover on Shipka reached around 10 centimetres, while fog reduced visibility to 70 metres. According to the Bulgarian National Radio, 25 machines are clearing and treating the roads in Gabrovo Region. Traffic through the pass is possible under winter conditions, but the road is snow-covered and visibility is limited.

There are also complications in the Uzana area, while several villages in Gabrovo Region have been left without electricity due to network failures. Road services are treating the main streets and national routes, and access to the regional hospital has been secured.

Restrictions for Heavy Goods Vehicles

Due to the snowfall and clearing operations, the passage of lorries weighing over 12 tonnes through the Troyan Pass has been temporarily restricted. Traffic through the Rishki Pass is hampered by heavy snowfall and stranded heavy goods vehicles. There are sections with reduced visibility on the Trakia and Hemus motorways, while heavy snowfall is expected on the Hemus motorway between the Vitynya and Praveshki Khanove tunnels and on the Struma motorway between the Malo Buchino and Lyulin tunnels.

The Road Infrastructure Agency warns that if the snow cover exceeds 15 centimetres, traffic may be temporarily restricted to allow the road surfaces to be cleared and treated. Drivers have been urged not to attempt risky overtaking manoeuvres, not to take to the road in unprepared vehicles, and to adjust their speed and distance accordingly.

“The tyres and vehicles must обязательно be prepared for winter conditions, and the vehicles must be fuelled. Drivers should be careful and drive at an appropriate speed,” said Eng. Volodya Valov, director of the Montana Regional Road Administration.

A warning for strong winds and rough seas is in force along the Black Sea coast. According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, wave heights outside the bays may reach force 4–5.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bnrnews.bg, dnes.dir.bg