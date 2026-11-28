The road conditions in the Smolyan region remain calm, but heavier snowfall is expected overnight. It is raining in most areas, while in the higher parts the precipitation is turning into light snow. There are no closed sections of the national road network.

The roads are being treated with salt and brine to prevent icing. Snow-clearing equipment is ready to clear the roads and respond in the event of a deterioration in conditions, said Svetoslav Mladenov, director of the Regional Road Administration in Smolyan.

Snowfall began in the late afternoon in the Pamporovo area and along the Rozhen and Prevala passes. According to the Regional Road Administration, as of 5:00 p.m. there had been no reports of problems on the national road network, while machinery was on site treating the road surfaces.

Snowfall warning for Sunday

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecasts a continued deterioration in the weather over the next 24 hours. For November 29, the institute is warning of significant snowfall, strong winds and sub-zero maximum temperatures. Reduced visibility, blizzards and snowdrifts are expected in mountainous areas. The NIMH states: “The snow cover will increase”.

Due to the forecast accumulation of snow, the Road Infrastructure Agency has made preparations for the temporary restriction of traffic when the snow cover exceeds 15 centimeters. The measure may initially affect heavy-duty and light commercial vehicles, and, if necessary, passenger cars as well, until the road surfaces are cleared and treated.

At present, no such restrictions have been introduced in the region and all national roads are passable. Road maintenance crews are expected to continue working overnight, particularly on high-mountain routes and passes.

Sources: bntnews.bg, kardjali.bgvesti.net, smolyan.bgvesti.net