Heavy snowfall has closed approximately 31 kilometres of the main Burgas – Varna road to traffic. The restriction applies to the section between Obzor and Nessebar – from km 171+818 to km 202+903 of road I-9 (E-87).

Traffic in the area is being regulated by Interior Ministry patrol teams. The Road Infrastructure Agency appealed: „Drivers should follow the designated detour.“ It has not yet been stated when passage along the closed section will be restored.

Snow and strong winds along the Black Sea coast

The restriction is part of the difficult road conditions in the northern Black Sea region. Information from the Varna Regional Directorate of the Interior Ministry at 9:30 p.m. on November 28 stated that all roads in the Varna region were passable, despite the snowfall in the areas of Aksakovo and Dalgopol. Strong winds were also reported on the Varna – Dobrich road, while snow-clearing machinery was on standby.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecast heavy snowfall, strong winds and conditions conducive to blizzards and drifting snow for November 29. The warning also covers the Burgas area, where the southern part of the closed route is located.

Sources: bntnews.bg, moreto.net