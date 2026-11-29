Thirty populated places in the municipalities of Gabrovo, Sevlievo and Dryanovo are without electricity after the snowfall. Some neighborhoods are also experiencing power problems. Emergency crews of the electricity distribution company are working to repair the damage.

The Regional Administration said that “the situation is extremely dynamic” due to the ongoing snowfall. For November 29, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued an orange alert for snowfall and low temperatures in the regions of Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo and Smolyan.

Restrictions for heavy trucks in Veliko Tarnovo

Winter conditions in Veliko Tarnovo region are worsening. The movement of cargo vehicles weighing more than 12 tons has been suspended on roads throughout the region.

Trucks have become stranded on the Ruse–Veliko Tarnovo road near the village of Samovodene and near the village of Kutsina, as well as in the Prisovski Zavoi area. There is currently no information about people in distress.

One-way traffic on the Smolyan–Pamporovo road

Due to the heavy snowfall, the traffic lights on the emergency Smolyan–Pamporovo road were switched on earlier than planned, on December 1. Traffic along the route is one-way, and the road is being cleared.

From 5:00 to 13:00, traffic moves in the Smolyan–Pamporovo direction, and from 13:15 to 4:45 – in the opposite direction. Smolyan Mayor Nikolay Melemov urged travelers to comply with the arrangements. Snow chains are mandatory, while stopping and parking on the emergency road are prohibited so as not to block traffic and the work of snow-clearing equipment.

The passes in the area are covered with snow and can be crossed under winter conditions. The Prevala Pass remains closed for cleaning.

All roads in Varna region are passable. Snowfall has been reported in the municipalities of Aksakovo and Dulgopol, where snow-clearing equipment is on standby.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, cgbg.bg