Heavy snowdrifts have closed the main Shumen – Silistra road and the section from Novi Pazar to Nikola Kozlevo to all vehicles. Traffic for heavy goods vehicles is also restricted on road I-7 between Shumen and Pristoe village, as well as on road II-2, said Asya Yordanova, spokesperson for the Shumen Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior.

The road situation in the area remains difficult. Teams evacuated a family travelling on the section between Varbyane and Pravenitsi villages. Assistance was also provided to a man in a passenger car between Velino and Zhivkovo. Another vehicle got stuck near Slivak village – the passengers were taken to safety, while the driver remained at the scene until a recovery team arrived. “The situation remains difficult because of the winter conditions and snowdrifts,” Yordanova said.

One-Way Traffic to Pamporovo

Because of the snowfall and deteriorating weather conditions, the traffic lights on the Smolyan–Pamporovo emergency bypass road have been switched on ahead of schedule. The temporary traffic organisation was initially planned to begin on December 1.

Traffic on the route is one-way according to a schedule. From 5:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., vehicles travel from Smolyan to Pamporovo, and from 1:15 p.m. to 4:45 a.m. – in the opposite direction. This means that in the early hours, traffic is organised from Pamporovo towards Smolyan. The traffic lights are located near the Elitsa Hotel and below the Grand Resorts Hotel.

The emergency road is being cleared, but travelling with chains is mandatory. Stopping and parking are prohibited along the entire route. Drivers must comply with the temporary traffic organisation and proceed with increased caution.

Sources: utroruse.com, trafficnews.bg