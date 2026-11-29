A school bus and hundreds of cars are stuck in a kilometre-long queue near Kopyanovets on the E79 road between Botevgrad and Mezdra. Traffic towards Mezdra was halted for around six hours, BNT reported. The reason is a number of stranded heavy goods vehicles, which also left snow-clearing equipment stuck and unable to continue its work.

Due to the heavy snowfall, the Road Infrastructure Agency has restricted the movement of lorries weighing more than 12 tonnes on road I-1 from Botevgrad towards Mezdra. Heavy goods vehicles are waiting at the scene, while traffic is being regulated by the Traffic Police. A restriction on lorries weighing more than 12 tonnes has also been introduced on the Hemus Motorway in both directions between Sofia and Botevgrad.

Problems also reported on the Montana–Vratsa route

There are also difficulties on the E79 between Montana and Vratsa. A lorry has broken down near the turn-off for the villages of Kravoder and Glavatsi, while heavy goods vehicles in the area have been stopped and are waiting. The restriction was introduced because of stranded lorries and the worsening winter conditions.

Earlier, the Road Infrastructure Agency said that more than 430 snow-clearing machines were treating the road surfaces on the national road network, while snowfall had been recorded in 20 regions. Despite the work of the equipment, stranded lorries are blocking access to certain sections and slowing down the clearing process.

NIMH advises postponing non-essential journeys

Against the backdrop of the worsening conditions, Anastasia Kirilova, a meteorologist at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, urged people to postpone journeys that are not essential.

“Any journey that is not absolutely necessary should be postponed, and people should wait for the cyclone to pass and the precipitation to stop so that additional complications do not arise during the journeys,” Anastasia Kirilova said.

Clearing the route between Botevgrad and Mezdra depends on the removal of the stranded heavy goods vehicles and on whether the snow-clearing equipment can reach the blocked section.

Sources: bntnews.bg, 24chasa.bg