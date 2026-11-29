Snow is falling in Sofia, while subzero temperatures are creating conditions for icy road surfaces. A yellow alert for snowfall and low temperatures is in effect for the capital. The forecast by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology predicts temperatures between minus 4 and minus 2 degrees and the formation of a snow cover of up to 10 centimetres.

The Sofia Municipality began snow clearing and anti-icing treatments as soon as the snowfall started. A total of 92 snow-clearing machines were deployed. Work was carried out in the “Pancharevo”, “Vitosha”, “Ovcha Kupel”, “Lozenets”, “Oborishte”, “Bankya”, “Krasno Selo”, “Lyulin”, “Kremikovtsi” and “Vazrazhdane” districts. The Southern Arc of the Sofia Ring Road was also treated in the section between the 9th and 15th kilometres.

“Public transport is operating on all routes and according to schedule,” said Tatyana Asenova from the Sofia Inspectorate. According to her, 170 snow-clearing trucks are on standby, while 50 machines are treating the streets against icing. Teams are monitoring the situation on the ground, and additional machines can be deployed if necessary.

Due to conditions on the mountain roads, temporary arrangements have been introduced for bus transport to Vitosha. Routes 61 and 66 are not operating, while bus 63 runs only as far as the “Byalata Cheshma” stop. The measure is related to the snowfall and the danger of icing along the routes to the mountain.

Further Cold Spell Expected

Snowfall is expected to continue during the day, with forecast maximum temperatures in Sofia remaining below zero. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology is also warning of icy road surfaces. An even more significant drop in temperatures is expected on 30 November, with temperatures between minus 9 and minus 5 degrees. This increases the risk of snow remaining on the ground and of black ice on untreated sections, especially in the higher parts of the city and on the approaches to Vitosha.

The winter situation in Sofia developed following rain and snowfall at the end of the week. The first treatments began on the roads to Vitosha, and subsequently covered neighbourhoods and main routes served by public transport. According to the latest publicly released information, there are no reports of a suspension of public transport in the city, but access to the mountain remains restricted.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, stolica.bg