Two people were injured in a crash on the main Sofia–Varna road near the turnoff for the village of Dobri Dyal. The incident occurred in Veliko Tarnovo Region, and traffic in the area was temporarily halted at around 20:00. This was reported by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Veliko Tarnovo.

Passenger cars were diverted along an alternative route through the villages of Kozarevets and Lyaskovets. No details were reported about the identities or condition of the injured, or about the cause of the collision.

Due to the deteriorating winter conditions, the movement of heavy goods vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes has been suspended across the entire road network in Veliko Tarnovo Region. Stranded trucks have been reported near Samovodene, Polikraishte, at the Prisovo bends and near Polski Trambesh.

Another incident on the busy route

“Road conditions are deteriorating. Drive with extreme caution; if you do not need to travel, stay at home,” the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Veliko Tarnovo urged.

This is the latest temporary restriction on traffic along the Sofia–Varna road in the Veliko Tarnovo area over the past month. On October 29, a crash near Lyaskovets blocked the route, with one person reported injured. On November 9, a collision involving a truck, a bus and a passenger car occurred near the turnoff for Teteven; no injuries were reported.

According to the latest reported information, traffic near Dobri Dyal is being regulated because of the crash and the severe winter conditions, while drivers have been urged to avoid non-essential travel.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, focus-news.net, dariknews.bg