The attack on Levski supporters in Marseille was a deliberate act carried out by a well-organized group. This was stated by Member of Parliament Gen. Rumen Milanov from Progressive Bulgaria in an interview with Bulgaria ON AIR.

“I would not characterize this as an altercation between football fans. These were people prepared for this purpose,” Milanov said.

According to him, the reason for the attack may not be connected solely to the football match between Olympique Marseille and Levski. He suggested that other circumstances, which are difficult to establish from Bulgaria, may also have been behind what happened.

Milanov pointed to security lapses

The Member of Parliament said that the French security and public order services had failed to prevent the incident. According to him, if there were links between the participants and similar structures, information about planned actions should have been available in advance.

Milanov described the case as an example of sporting events being used for violence and said that it should be presented in Europe as a warning.

Different figures for the number of injured

Bulgarian Levski supporters were injured in the attack in Marseille. BNT reported 11 injured Bulgarians, while the Bulgarian National Radio cited 12 injured people in its initial report. BNT later reported that three Bulgarians remained in hospital.

A Spartan military aircraft has been sent to Marseille to transport injured Bulgarians back to the country. The discrepancy in the published figures for the number of injured remains, with the final information depending on the condition of all those affected and on data from the French and Bulgarian authorities.

Sources: focus-news.net, bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg