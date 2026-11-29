Fallen rocks onto the railway track disrupted service on the Rhodope narrow-gauge railway between Tsvetino and Avramovo stations. The incident occurred on November 28, and BDZ temporarily suspended trains along the Septemvri – Dobrinishte section of the line.

“Service between Tsvetino and Avramovo stations has been temporarily suspended due to fallen rocks onto the railway track,” BDZ said in its latest update on train movements.

Passenger train No. 16105 was affected. It departed from Septemvri at 15:45 and was scheduled to arrive in Dobrinishte at 20:37. The train remained at Sveta Petka station. The other affected train – No. 16104 from Dobrinishte to Septemvri – was held at Avramovo station.

BDZ cancelled the movement of train No. 16104 between Avramovo and Tsvetino and directed passengers to subsequent trains. No deadline has been announced for clearing the railway track and restoring service.

Preliminary information about a possible derailment in the Avramovo area also emerged in the public domain. So far, however, BDZ has not officially confirmed that a train has derailed. There are also no official reports of injured passengers.

A high-mountain section of the line is affected

The section between Tsvetino and Avramovo is approximately 14.1 kilometres long. The narrow-gauge railway runs through difficult-to-access mountain terrain and connects settlements in the Rhodope, Rila and Pirin mountains. For some of the people living along the route, the train is their main connection to larger settlements.

Until service is restored, passengers travelling on the Septemvri – Dobrinishte route should follow BDZ’s latest updates for specific trains and possible changes to the route.

Sources: dariknews.bg, 24plovdiv.bg