Bozhidar Bozhanov, co-chairman of Democratic Bulgaria, called on President Iliana Iotova to veto the 2027 budget. He said that if the head of state does not return the law for further consideration, the political formation will discuss challenging it before the Constitutional Court.

“We call on Iliana Iotova to impose a veto. If she does not, we will discuss challenging it before the Constitutional Court,” Bozhanov said in an interview with Bulgaria ON AIR. According to him, the main concern is related to the size of the deficit and measures whose implementation the government still has no clarity about.

The MP also criticised the ruling majority over its public explanations regarding the budget framework. “Our concern is when the deficit is so large, when measures are adopted that even they do not know how they will implement,” Bozhanov said. He added that, in his view, the MPs from the PP continue to make excuses by blaming the legacy and the opposition, despite Prime Minister Rumen Radev’s stated intention to put an end to this.

The Dispute over the Sanctions

Bozhanov placed emphasis on the planned amendments to the tax laws. According to him, the sanctions for individuals and legal entities are being doubled, including in the context of the requirements for converting prices into euros.

“We have all obliged businesses not to do this, banned it, and imposed sanctions if prices were not converted but simply changed into euros. And now, in all the tax laws, the ruling authorities are doubling the sanctions for both individuals and legal entities,” the MP said.

The Budget Has Passed Only Its First Reading

The National Assembly passed the bill for the 2027 state budget at first reading on 25 November. It sets a deficit under the consolidated fiscal programme of 3.5% of gross domestic product, while the deficit expected on an accrual basis is 4.2%. The government plans to take on up to €8.6 billion in new debt during the year, while total government debt is expected to reach €44.3 billion, or 31.4% of GDP, at the end of 2027.

The European Commission gives a different assessment. In its autumn forecast, it expects Bulgaria’s general government deficit to be 4% of GDP in 2027, compared with 5% in 2026. The Commission notes that the country remains under an excessive deficit procedure and recommends that the 2027 budget be implemented strictly, with no new expenditure outside the framework.

The European Commission has already recommended that the EU Council establish that Bulgaria has failed to take effective action to address the excessive deficit in 2026. The next stage of the procedure may include a new corrective expenditure path for the country, while budget implementation will be reassessed in spring 2027.

Sources: focus-news.net, bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg