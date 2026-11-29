A „Spartan“ military transport aircraft brought two injured Bulgarian citizens back to Bulgaria from Marseille. The flight on the Sofia – Marseille – Sofia route was carried out on the orders of Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov.

A doctor and a nurse from the Military Medical Academy were on board. The return was carried out after French doctors determined that the condition of the two men allowed them to travel by air, BNT and BNR reported.

The Bulgarians were injured in incidents surrounding the match between „Olympique Marseille“ and „Levski“, played on 26 November at the „Velodrome“ stadium. According to data from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a total of 11 Bulgarian citizens sustained injuries. Six were taken to hospital, while the others received medical assistance at the scene.

Two remained under medical supervision

Before the aircraft was dispatched, the Foreign Ministry said that three Bulgarians were still in a French medical facility, with two of them under medical supervision. It was later уточнено that two were the patients requiring medical monitoring, while the third person was an accompanying individual.

One of the injured was admitted to intensive care with a head injury, but was conscious and responsive. The other had a less serious injury and remained under observation at his own request, despite being able to be discharged.

Bulgaria called for the case to be clarified

„Victor had a plane ticket from Nice, but they missed the flight. Yesterday he told me that he could not travel on a regular plane,“ a witness to the attack told OFFNews.

The Consulate General of Bulgaria in Lyon maintained contact with the competent French authorities, while a consular representative visited the injured in Marseille. The consul general, the honorary consul in Marseille and the police attaché in Paris also provided assistance on the ground.

The Foreign Ministry sent a diplomatic note to France calling for the circumstances surrounding the incidents to be fully clarified. French authorities are investigating the actions of those involved in the clashes, while the behaviour of some Bulgarian supporters is also being examined separately.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg