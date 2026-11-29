Snowfall has complicated winter conditions in a number of areas across Bulgaria. The most serious problems are in Northern and Central Bulgaria, along mountain passes and in the Fore-Balkans, where snowdrifts have accumulated, visibility is reduced, and traffic is moving in winter conditions.

In the Veliko Tarnovo region, the movement of freight vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes has been suspended on all roads. Along the Ruse–Veliko Tarnovo route, trucks have become stranded near the villages of Samovodene and Kutsina, as well as in the area of the Prisovo bends. There are no reports of people in distress.

Restrictions on heavy goods traffic have also been introduced on other affected routes. On the Petrohan Pass, the snow cover is between 5 and 10 centimetres, and the passage of trucks weighing more than 12 tonnes is restricted. On the Shipka Pass, the snow cover has reached around 20 centimetres, while the road is being cleared and treated. According to “24 Chasa”, a collision between a snowplough and a passenger car occurred while descending towards Berkovitsa.

Pass Closed and Chains Mandatory in the Rhodopes

The “Prevala” Pass remains closed for clearing operations. The roads in the Smolyan area are snow-covered and are being used in winter conditions. Smolyan Mayor Nikolay Melemov warned:

“Chains are mandatory, while stopping and parking on the emergency lane is prohibited.”

The aim is to prevent traffic from being blocked and to ensure access for snow-clearing equipment.

All roads in the Varna region are passable. Snowfall has been reported in the municipalities of Aksakovo and Dulgopol, with equipment ready to treat the routes. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology warns that blizzards and the formation of snowdrifts are possible in Dobrudzha and along mountain passes.

Breakdowns Leave Settlements Without Power

Thirty settlements in the municipalities of Gabrovo, Sevlievo and Dryanovo are without electricity following the snowfall. There are also power problems in individual neighbourhoods. Emergency crews are working to restore the supply, but the regional administration describes the situation as dynamic because of the continuing snow.

Changes to Bus and Rail Transport

In Sofia, bus routes 61 and 66 to Vitosha are temporarily not operating. Route 63 is running on a shortened route to the “Byalata Cheshma” stop. The change was introduced because of the accumulated snow cover and the danger of icy roads in the mountain.

Winter conditions are also hampering rail transport. The Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) reports that services between Tsvetino and Avramovo stations have been temporarily suspended because of fallen rocks on the railway line. The Troyan–Levski commuter train is running 17 minutes late after snowdrifts formed at Doyrentsi station.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, bdz.bg