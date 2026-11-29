Burgas Airport is operating normally in winter conditions and is prepared for the worsening weather situation. There are currently no problems with flight handling, the airport’s press office said.

“Burgas Airport is operating normally in winter conditions and is prepared for the winter situation,” the press office said. All flights are scheduled, and none have been cancelled so far.

This means that passengers who are due to travel to or from Burgas are not facing any announced changes to the flight schedule. In winter conditions, up-to-date information about a specific flight remains the responsibility of the airline and the airport operator.

The airport resumed operations after a major renovation

The current winter operations follow a significant change to the airport’s infrastructure. The runway was closed for six months for a complete rehabilitation that lasted 170 days. The renovated facility was opened on 29 April 2026, when the first aircraft after the renovation landed there – a flight from Sofia.

Following the resumption of operations, Burgas Airport is not relying solely on summer tourist traffic. During the 2026/2027 winter season, regular flights between Burgas and Sofia operate three times a week – on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. The route provides opportunities for connections via the capital to European cities such as Paris, Amsterdam, Rome, Brussels, Prague, Zurich, Frankfurt, London and Berlin.

So far, Burgas Airport has not reported any cancelled flights or a suspension of services due to the winter conditions.

Sources: bta.bg, bntnews.bg