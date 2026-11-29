The company ranked first in the public procurement procedure for snow clearing in Zemen Municipality has refused to sign the contract and deploy its equipment ahead of the expected snowfall. The company has requested additional payment, the municipal administration announced.

According to a protocol dated 23 November 2026, the company was ranked first with a proposed price of €30 per kilometre excluding VAT. Its offer was €2 per kilometre lower than that of the second-ranked bidder. According to the municipality, the refusal came immediately after the official invitation to sign the contract.

„We will not allow the people of Zemen to become hostages to corporate extortion and irresponsible conduct at the expense of the municipal budget,“ Zemen Municipality said.

The administration described the case as sabotage, but did not name the company in the published statement. The municipality said it would take the actions provided for by law in response to the refusal of the selected contractor.

The municipality relies on its available resources

Snow clearing is being carried out in stages in all settlements in the municipality by mobilising the available equipment and personnel. Mayor Mihail Zlatanov has been in the field since the previous evening, coordinating the clearing of the road network. Mayors’ representatives and local residents are also taking part in the work.

Thus, the municipality was forced to organise the clearing at a time when the selected contractor had not started work. It remains to be seen what specific actions the administration will take under the procedure and whether the second-ranked bidder will be invited.

€59,200 has been allocated in the budget

The 2026 budget of Zemen Municipality provides €59,200 for winter road maintenance and snow clearing. The amount is part of the municipality’s financial framework for the year and is earmarked for activities related to maintaining roads in winter conditions.

Until a lasting solution is found under the public procurement procedure, clearing will continue in stages in all settlements within the territory of Zemen Municipality.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, 24plovdiv.bg, bta.bg