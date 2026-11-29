A truck has jackknifed across the Hemus Motorway at kilometer 41, before the Echemishka Tunnel, blocking traffic toward Sofia. A traffic jam stretching for kilometers has formed, and traffic in the area has been temporarily restricted.

“In the direction of Varna, trucks are waiting on site,” the Road Infrastructure Agency reported. Earlier, traffic for heavy goods vehicles weighing more than 12 tons on the motorway had been restored only in the direction of Sofia.

Restrictions on Other Roads as Well

Because of snowdrifts and reduced visibility, traffic for all vehicles has been restricted on the Aksakovo Panorama–Suvorovo road in the Varna region. The passage of trucks weighing more than 12 tons on the Vratsa–Sofia road is gradually being restored, but in the direction of Vidin, heavy vehicles continue to wait.

At the same time, traffic has been restored on the Skomlya–Medovnitsa road in the Vidin region for all vehicles, as well as for heavy goods vehicles weighing more than 12 tons on the Obzor–Sunny Beach route. Nearly 1,000 machines are clearing the roads across the country because of the worsening winter conditions.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg