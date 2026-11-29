Parts of Sofia's eastern neighborhoods are without heating or hot water due to numerous breakdowns and repairs on the district heating network. The published list by “Toplofikatsiya Sofia” contains no notice of a breakdown at TPP “Sofia East” itself, but lists dozens of outages in the areas supplied by it.

Today, however, it was reported that a power surge on the premises of TPP “Sofia” caused a serious rupture in the district heating network, as a result of which subscribers in the areas served by the “Sofia” heating plant, including the capital's central area, experienced poorer heating supply.

The rupture is on "Kiril i Metodiy" Street, between "Washington" Street and Maria Luiza Boulevard".

At the same time, residents of Sofia's eastern neighborhoods have been complaining on social media about weak heating.

The latest announced breakdowns affect parts of “Dianabad”, “Iztok”, “Mladost 3”, “Druzhba 1” and “Hristo Smirnenski”. In “Dianabad”, blocks 14, 15, 16 and 17, as well as blocks 41, 42 and 42A, are listed. In “Iztok”, individual addresses on “Asen Peykov”, “Samokov”, “Dimitar Gichev”, “Lyulyakova Gradina”, “Aleksandar P. Chekhov” and “Frédéric Joliot-Curie” streets are affected.

The list also includes blocks 324, 324A and 325A in “Mladost 3”, block 125, blocks 21 and 22, and block 63 in “Druzhba 1”, as well as blocks 45, 45A, 46, 46A, 47, 47A, 47B and 28B in the “Hristo Smirnenski” area. In “Mladost 4”, blocks 416, 419 and 423 are listed.

Older but still active entries affect parts of “Mladost 1”, “Mladost 1A”, “Mladost 2”, “Musagenitsa”, “Studentski Grad”, “Vitosha”, “Geo Milev”, “Druzhba 2” and “Lozenets”. Restoration deadlines between November 30 and December 13 have been announced for individual addresses, and even later for some sections.

Low pressure is a separate problem

The problems are not limited to local breakdowns. At a meeting with representatives of Sofia Municipality, higher education institutions and “Toplofikatsiya Sofia”, it was reported that there is insufficient pressure around TPP “Sofia East” for heating to reach the student dormitories normally. According to BNR, around 500 breakdowns have been registered in Sofia, while more than 200 people and over 15 teams with heavy machinery are working to repair them.

“At present, around 2% of the company's consumers are affected. In all other areas, everyone is receiving a quality service,” said Petar Petrov, executive director of “Toplofikatsiya Sofia”.

This means that not all neighborhoods within the coverage area of TPP “Sofia East” are without heating. Individual buildings, blocks and sections of the district heating network are affected, and conditions may differ even between neighboring blocks.

What the mayor says

Vasil Terziev publicly acknowledged the scale of the problem and said there was a real danger that parts of Sofia could be left without heating and hot water throughout the winter. Speaking to bTV, he pointed out that 118 breakdowns had been recorded at the same time the previous year, while this year the number is around 500. The mayor also said that more than 90–95% of the network in the area of TPP “Iztok” has not been replaced in the past 50–60 years.

For this reason, there is currently no confirmation of the claim that the mayor is hiding a breakdown at the power plant itself. The publicly announced data point to a combination of an aging network, local faults and insufficient pressure, rather than to a single officially undisclosed failure at TPP “Sofia East”.

A crisis task force involving Sofia Municipality, the Sofia Municipal Council, “Toplofikatsiya Sofia” and the higher education institutions is monitoring the repairs. The company has committed to also publishing the areas where low pressure is preventing normal heating supply.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, btvnovinite.bg, vesti.bg