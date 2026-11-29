Traffic on the Trakia Motorway has been restored in both directions in all regions of the country, the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works announced. The latest road information from the Road Infrastructure Agency states: “Traffic on the Trakia Motorway has been restored in both directions in all regions.”

Earlier in the day, snowfall, strong winds and subzero temperatures complicated the road conditions in the country. As of 6:00 a.m., 1,062 snow-clearing machines were treating the national road network, while temporary restrictions were imposed on heavy goods vehicles along several major routes, including the Trakia, Hemus and Struma motorways in Sofia Region.

Traffic on the Struma Motorway has also been restored for all motor vehicles. At the same time, restrictions remained in place on certain sections of the road network and mountain passes. The Troyan – Karnare Pass was temporarily closed due to heavy snowdrifts and snowfall, while traffic through the Petrohan Pass was halted because of a stranded heavy goods vehicle.

The Road Infrastructure Agency urged drivers to travel with increased caution, at an appropriate speed and prepared for changes to the traffic organization if weather conditions deteriorate.

Sources: sofianews.bg, thesite24.net, aktualnobg.com