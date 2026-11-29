A 15-metre sailing yacht was cast onto the beach at the Albena resort amid heavy swell along the northern Black Sea coast. Maritime.bg reported the incident and published footage of the vessel on the sand.

At present, there is no information about any injured people, nor has it been stated whether there was a crew or passengers on board. No information has been provided about the extent of the damage to the yacht either. No official information from the Maritime Administration or local authorities regarding the causes of the incident has been published.

„It broke loose from the marina in Balchik,“ a comment beneath the publication claims.

This claim has not been confirmed by any institution and cannot be accepted as an established cause of the yacht coming ashore.

A Similar Case Involving a Find on the Beach in August

The area between Balchik, Albena and Kranevo was already in the focus of the authorities in August 2026, when the sea cast debris from an unmanned aerial vehicle onto the beach between Albena and Kranevo. After a signal was submitted to emergency number 112, the site was cordoned off, and the find was examined by the competent authorities. The debris was removed from the beach.

In the current case, it remains to be clarified how the yacht reached the shore and whether it will be towed away. Until official information is received, it remains unconfirmed whether the vessel had been left unattended in the marina or had run into distress at sea.

Sources: petel.bg, pronewsdobrich.bg, btvnovinite.bg