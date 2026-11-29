Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” has declared November 30 a non-teaching day and will switch to online learning from December 1. Where possible, classes will be held in hybrid format. The decision is linked to the ongoing lack of heating and hot water in the student dormitories in Studentski Grad.

The order was issued by Rector Prof. Dr. Eliza Stefanova. At the time the announcement was made, the document was expected to be published on the university’s website as well. Once the heating supply is restored, the educational process will return to its normal format. “If circumstances change and the heating supply is restored, we will return to our normal working arrangements,” said Prof. Dr. Veselina Valkanova, dean of the Faculty of Journalism and Mass Communication.

The problem has continued for more than a month

Students in the dormitories have been without heating and hot water for more than a month. The cause cited is damage to Sofia Heating Company’s heat transmission network and the need to replace a large number of pipes that have not been changed for around 50 years. Students claim that the problem affects approximately 90% of them.

According to data presented by Angel Stoykov, chairman of the National Representation of Student Councils, more than 80% of the dormitories in Studentski Grad have problems with hot water. In some buildings, heating, hot water and electricity are all unavailable at the same time, while some students have left the dormitories because of the conditions.

Rectors called for a lasting solution

On November 26, the rectors of Sofia University, the University of National and World Economy, the Technical University of Sofia and the Medical University of Sofia called for the immediate restoration of heating and hot water in the dormitories. Following a meeting with Sofia Municipality, Sofia Heating Company and the Ministry of Education and Science, the leaderships of the higher education institutions said that the crisis was creating practical and financial problems for students and called for a plan to prevent the situation from recurring during the next heating seasons.

Sources: blitz.bg, nova.bg, bntnews.bg