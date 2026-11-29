The Ropotamo River has burst its banks near Primorsko following heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours. Water has flooded land and forest areas along the river, BNT reported.

At present, the main road between Sozopol and Tsarevo is passable. There are no reports of restrictions being imposed on the main route because of the flooding.

Warning of further rainfall along the Southern Black Sea coast

The situation is unfolding against the backdrop of a warning issued by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology for hazardous weather in Burgas Region.

“For Burgas Region, the warning is also at the second level (orange code) for heavy rainfall along the coast and snowfall in the Strandzha area.”

A warning has also been issued for strong north-northeasterly winds along the coast. A day earlier, Tsarevo Municipality activated the BG-Alert system because of expected storm-force winds, significant rainfall and heavy sea swells. Gusts of up to 115 km/h and between 35 and 65 litres of rain per square metre over 24 hours have been forecast for the area.

Preventive measures in Primorsko and Tsarevo

In Primorsko, lighting along the coastal promenade has been temporarily switched off as a measure against possible flooding of the facilities. Sea swells of 4 to 5 points have been forecast in the southern Black Sea region, and up to 5-6 points outside the bays.

At present, the confirmed disruption is related to the Ropotamo overflowing onto adjacent land and forest areas. The Sozopol–Tsarevo road remains passable, but rainfall and strong winds continue to pose a risk of further complications along the Southern Black Sea coast.

Sources: bntnews.bg, burgasnews.com