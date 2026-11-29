The potential sanction by the European Commission over Bulgaria’s excessive budget deficit may be reduced or not imposed at all. This was predicted by Daniel Parushev, an MP from Progressive Bulgaria, in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio.

“There will be a final decision by the finance ministers on the sanction in December, and we will see. I predict that the EC fine will be reduced or will not be imposed at all,” Parushev said.

He described the sanction under discussion as “twisting Bulgaria’s arm” because of the country’s participation in a loan for Ukraine. This is the MP’s political assessment, not an official position of the European Commission.

Decision expected in December

So far, Bulgaria has not received a final financial fine. On November 24, the European Commission recommended that the Council of the EU establish that the country had failed to take effective action on the recommendation to correct the excessive deficit.

The next step is expected at the meeting of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council on December 11, 2026. The European Commission may propose subsequent measures, including a new corrective budgetary path.

Commissioner for the Economy Valdis Dombrovskis said that the potential sanction had been reduced tenfold—from 0.2% to 0.02% of gross domestic product. He also stressed that, so far, no European Union member state had been fined under the excessive deficit procedure.

How the procedure began

The EU Council opened an excessive deficit procedure for Bulgaria on July 10, 2026. At the time, the forecast was for the budget deficit to reach 4.1% of GDP during the year, against a reference limit of 3%. The country was given a deadline to take action to reduce the deficit and limit the growth of net expenditure.

The European Commission’s newer autumn forecast projects that the deficit will reach 5% of GDP in 2026 and decline to 4% in 2027. The Commission notes that the measures in the draft 2027 budget will contribute partially to correcting the deficit, but assesses the deviation from the agreed budgetary path as significant.

Under the rules, a potential financial sanction is not an automatic consequence of opening the procedure itself. Its amount and application depend on decisions by the European institutions and on whether Bulgaria takes effective action to reduce the deficit sustainably.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, flagman.bg