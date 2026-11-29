“Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria” is beginning talks with its partners from “Democratic Bulgaria” about the 2027 local elections. The decision is set out in a resolution adopted by the party’s Executive Council following a meeting on November 28 and 29.

DSB has declared its intention to work toward a broad democratic platform that would offer a political alternative to the Radev government. In the document, the party sets out two main goals – to prevent, in its wording, the one-man rule of Rumen Radev from developing into an authoritarian populist regime and to build a national democratic alternative with a long-term program.

The claims about the nature of the government are DSB’s political assessment, not an established fact. The party says it cannot achieve its goals alone and is ready to seek joint action with other parties and civil society organizations.

Talks with Democratic Bulgaria to come first

The resolution states that the talks must begin immediately. The partners from “Democratic Bulgaria” are listed first, followed by other democratic formations, civil society organizations, and serving democratic mayors and municipal councilors.

“An important step toward achieving these goals is the 2027 local elections.”

The national leadership and the National Election Headquarters, together with local structures, must assess the opportunities for partnerships at the municipal level by the end of January 2027. Following an analysis of the proposals and the talks held, DSB must organize, no later than the end of April, a party forum or a collective coalition format. It will decide how to contest the local elections.

DSB says that in the future platform it will uphold right-wing economic ideas and the values of European unity. The resolution does not identify specific municipalities, mayoral candidates, or a final coalition model.

The party has a new leader

Preparations for the local vote are beginning several months after Radan Kanev was elected chairman of DSB. He was elected on July 11, 2026, with 302 votes against 223 for the other leading candidate, Yordan Ivanov. Kanev identified as priorities turning DSB into a recognizable party of right-wing economic policy and consolidating the democratic opposition.

In the 2023 local elections, DSB participated in the “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” coalition, registered for the elections for municipal councilors and mayors. The first round was held on October 29, and the second on November 5. The new resolution places emphasis on separate talks with “Democratic Bulgaria” and on expanding partnerships locally.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bta.bg