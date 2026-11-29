The Ministry of Foreign Affairs should have responded more actively and promptly after the attack on Levski fans in Marseille. This was stated by former Minister of Foreign Affairs and former Bulgarian ambassador to Turkey Nadezhda Neynsky.

“I was struck by the fact that the Foreign Ministry seemed to be absent. The ministry’s role in such cases is very significant,” Neynsky said on the programme “Na Fokus.” According to her, the ministry has diplomatic instruments and representatives on the ground who should respond in situations like these.

In her view, it is not enough for institutions simply to condemn what happened. “What is expected here is to see how the Bulgarian state will demonstrate its willingness to clarify the case and ensure that those responsible for this incident are held accountable,” Neynsky said.

Criticism over the lack of a diplomatic presence

The former foreign minister pointed out that there had been prior indications of tension surrounding the match between Olympique Marseille and Levski. According to her, Bulgaria’s ambassador to France or the consul closest to Marseille could have gone to the scene even before the match.

“At the very least, they could have been there when the incident occurred,” Neynsky said. She stressed that in such cases the role of diplomatic representatives is to help protect Bulgarian citizens and clarify the circumstances.

Eleven Bulgarians injured in the clashes

Eleven Bulgarian citizens were injured in the violence surrounding the match on 26 November. Six were taken to hospital, while the rest received medical attention at the scene. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said there was no information about anyone being seriously injured.

On 29 November, two of the fans returned to Bulgaria on a Spartan aircraft. One of the injured remained in a hospital in Marseille because the medical team did not approve his transport by air.

UEFA appointed disciplinary inspectors to investigate the clashes between supporters at the Vélodrome stadium and review the available evidence. The match ended with a 1:0 victory for Olympique Marseille.

Warning about the escalation of risks

During the interview, Neynsky also commented on the risks of tensions related to the war between Russia and Ukraine spreading beyond the immediate area of hostilities. She pointed to provocations in the Black Sea, as well as concerns among Mediterranean countries.

According to her, the longer a conflict lasts, the greater the likelihood of new security risks. She distinguished between attacks on commercial vessels and the strike against a Russian warship, which, she said, had been transporting weapons.

Sources: nova.bg, bntnews.bg