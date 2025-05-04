May 4, 1903. Gotse Delchev was killed

On May 4, 1903, Gotse Delchev died in a battle with a Turkish detachment.

In March 1903, Gotse Delchev's detachment blew up the bridge over the Angista River — on the Thessaloniki — Edirne railway line.

In early May of the same year, on his way to a meeting with the leaders of the Serski Revolutionary District, his detachment was surrounded in the village of Banitsa, Sersko. The detachment, commanded by Major Hussein Tefikov, who was a fellow graduate of Gotse Delchev, blocked the village on the night of May 3-4 after receiving a signal that partisans were spending the night there. Gotse Delchev decided to take the Chetniks out of the village, but the attempt failed. After a one-day battle with the superior detachment, Gotse Delchev was killed.

Gotse Delchev was born in Kukush in 1872 to the family of Nikola and Sultana Delchevi, and his brothers Milan, Dimitar and Hristo Delchevi were also revolutionaries from the VMORO. He graduated from a Bulgarian Uniate primary school, and then a Bulgarian Exarchate junior high school in his hometown, after which he continued his education at the Thessaloniki Bulgarian Men's High School "St. St. Cyril and Methodius", where he created a secret revolutionary circle together with Dame Gruev, Gyorche Petrov and Boris Sarafov.

In 1891 he entered the Military School in Sofia, but due to his participation in a socialist circle he was expelled only a month before his graduation. As a result, he decided to fight for the freedom of Macedonia, and to build a revolutionary organization he intended to use the already established educational network of the Bulgarian Exarchate. In the autumn of 1894 he was appointed as an exarchate teacher in Shtip, where he taught until 1896.

At the same time, as the chief Chetnik inspector and with the help of Bulgarian officers, he created the Chetnik Institute of the VMORO in the Principality of Bulgaria, which began to send trained Chetniks and voivodes into the interior of Macedonia and played a major role in the massification of the movement. He also made great efforts to supply the organization with weapons and money.

As the chief inspector of the Chetniks, Gotse Delchev undertook several tours of Macedonia, Adrianople, and the Rhodope Mountains. These regions were divided into revolutionary districts. In 1897 he toured the Melnik region and initiated teachers Georgi Potskov, Pavel Georgiev, a teacher in Kashina, Nikola Naydenov from Kovachevo, and the Temelkov brothers from Orman. He founded a revolutionary committee in Melnik and appointed Iliya Daskalov as its leader.

In 1902, together with Gjorche Petrov, he participated in the development of a new program and statute of the organization. It now set itself the goal of attracting and uniting "all dissatisfied elements in Macedonia and the Edirne region, regardless of nationality" and of winning full political autonomy.