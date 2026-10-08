The market in "Stolipinovo" is going up for concession for 25,000 euros

The market at 59 „Batak“ Street in the Plovdiv quarter „Stolipinovo“ will be offered for concession for the second time. The municipality is preparing a competition, the main subject of which will be the trade in vegetables and fruits, and the annual concession fee has been set at 25,000 euros.

„We are preparing a procedure for conducting a competition with the main subject of activity - trade in vegetables and fruits“, said the deputy mayor for municipal property, Eng. Haki Sakabov.

The decision to start the procedure was taken by the Plovdiv Municipal Council. The market is public municipal property and is located on a plot of land with an area of 4412 sq. m. The property has two one-story public buildings with a built-up area of 279 and 72 sq. m. respectively.

The councilors have assigned the mayor to take the necessary actions and make changes to the Annual Program for Management and Disposal of Municipal Properties. 5000 euros are provided for the preparation of concession analyses and accompanying documentation.

Other markets have also been discussed

The Saturday market in “Kyuchuk Paris“ is managed through a concession by “Hotel“ OOD. For 2025, the municipality has received 55,321 euros from it.

It is possible that the Monday market, where only a few stalls remain, will also be offered for concession. “There is no interest. We proposed organizing a farmers' market there, but the traders refused“, explained Eng. Haki Sakabov.

According to him, candidates may appear if a condition is set for the construction of a multi-storey parking lot. For the market in “Stolipinovo“, the municipality is about to prepare the competition procedure, after which it will become clear whether there will be candidates and under what conditions the new concession contract will be concluded.

Sources: marica.bg

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