Is it worth buying a historic home?

A slightly uneven floor, a solid wood door that creaks during a certain season, and a plaster with a fine crack may seem like flaws. In a historic home, however, it is often these signs that tell the most about the building. They are part of the character that new construction usually tries to reproduce through modern materials.

Among the most valuable features of old houses are decorative wood paneling, old wood floors, built-in cabinets, hand-made masonry and original plaster. According to Liliana Alvarez, author of the material in Amazing Architecture, in these cases, replacement should not automatically be the first reaction to wear and tear. Wooden windows may need to be restored to the screed, scratched floors - from new sanding, and old doors - from from adjustment.

Before the renovation comes the inspection of the systems

Beautiful details are the visible part of an old home. However, more expensive problems often remain hidden behind the walls and floors. The electrical installation, plumbing, roof, drainage, insulation and heating should be reviewed before the budget is spent on decorative changes.

Many old homes have been remodeled several times. Therefore, a room with a modern look can hide old infrastructure. Particular attention requires heating, which must work with unusual air ducts, old radiators or weaker insulation. A change made without understanding the building can lead to uneven temperatures, moisture, or unnecessary interference with the original materials.

Water is the most constant threat

Stippled plaster, peeling paint, damp basement walls, overflowing gutters, and crumbling grout are not just cosmetic problems. They can indicate water intrusion into the structure. That’s why roof sheathing, chimneys, gutters, downspouts, and the slope around the building should be inspected regularly.

For historic masonry, repair materials must be compatible with the existing ones. A modern mortar or sealant used without judgment can trap moisture and accelerate deterioration. When working on original masonry, plaster, windows, or decorative woodwork, you need a professional who understands the peculiarities of old buildings.

Modern living without erasing the past

Preservation doesn’t mean that the occupants live as the home’s original owners did. Proper insulation, discreet climate control, better lighting, and new storage can make rooms more comfortable without destroying their characteristic proportions.

A contemporary sofa can sit next to an old dresser, and traditional moldings can make way for modern art. The most compelling interior doesn’t look like a decor from a particular era, but shows that the home has continued to evolve.

The same principle applies to kitchens, bathrooms, and new additions. They can get modern appliances and features without erasing the architecture around them. The moderate renovation preserves the uneven floors, old hardware, and differences in the wood - details that make the home recognizable and leave its history visible.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be seen at imot.bg