Interest in seaside holiday properties remains high (VIDEO)

Of all the properties published with a video clip on imot.bg, the most interesting ones are selected and are additionally published on the Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube channels of the No. 1 property site.

Today we present to you a specially selected clip published last week - 2-bedroom apartment in the "Sunny Beach" resort. It is located in a gated complex, located 3 km from the center of the resort. It consists of a bright living room, bedroom, bathroom with toilet and a terrace overlooking the pool and yard. The complex has five swimming pools, several sports grounds, a supermarket, a restaurant, playgrounds, mini golf courses.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by cities and neighborhoods can be seen at imot.bg