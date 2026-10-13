Salt mine in Romania to become underground city by 2029

One of the most famous salt mines in Romania - – „Turda“ in Transylvania, will expand its tourist area by transforming the „Joseph“ mine into a new underground complex. The project is worth 126,723,311.82 Romanian lei and should be completed by the end of 2029. It includes both the tourist opening of the mine and the modernization of the existing treatment facility.

Today, the „Joseph“ mine can only be viewed from special balconies built into the salt. After the work is completed, tourists will have access to an area of nearly 10,000 square meters, which has so far remained outside the main flow of visitors. A new gallery will connect the mine with the “Terezia“ mine, and four panoramic elevators will provide access between the different levels. They will be able to transport up to 64 people in one descent.

Underground cinema, sports and balneotherapy

The plan envisages that the underground space will have sports grounds, climbing walls, recreation areas, children's areas, billiard tables and a cinema. The modernization of the balneotherapy facility, which uses the specific conditions in the salt mine, will also be envisaged.

Circular walkways will also be built around an artificial lake. The structures will be made of laminated wood, stainless steel and galvanized steel, and the project is consistent with the stability of the salt massif. The idea is for visitors to spend more time in the complex, rather than just passing through individual galleries.

The “Joseph“ Mine has been developed since around 1740. It is approximately 115 meters deep and has a diameter of about 65-67 meters. Due to its acoustics, it is also known as the “Echo Hall“.

Funding and expected growth of tourists

According to the parameters presented by the Turda Municipality, the investment is financed with European funds, national funding and local co-financing. The contract was signed on May 26, 2025, and the goal is to increase the number of visitors by 20% in the first year after implementation compared to 2023.

„We have been working for more than two years to obtain the status of a resort of national importance for the Turda municipality. We intend to complete all necessary studies by the completion of the “Joseph“ mine, so that the salt mine can be included in the UNESCO World Heritage List,“ said Turda Mayor Cristian Matei.

According to local publications, the project is in the preparation and design stage, and the actual implementation should transform the historic mine into a new tourist area, connected to the rest of the underground complex.

Sources: rtvd.ro, alba24.ro, actualdecluj.ro

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