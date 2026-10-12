Varna prepares changes to the General Development Plan due to overdevelopment

Varna Municipality is preparing changes to the General Development Plan and other measures to regulate construction. In parallel, inspections of construction documents and procedures against illegal sites in the area of "Baba Alino" continue, Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev told the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency.

According to him, possible solutions are being discussed with experts, lawyers and representatives of professional guilds. The municipal administration is working with a reduced staff, after some of the employees were dismissed or are in the process of being dismissed due to suspicions of inaction in the case.

The case with the illegal construction in the area between Varna and the resort of "Golden Sands" is developing along several administrative lines. In July, Kotsev announced that about 16 new acts of ascertainment had been issued. After their drafting, the law provides for the possibility of objections and appeals, and only after the completion of these procedures can orders for removal be issued.

In September, the Municipality of Varna began a phased restriction of access to illegal constructions, for which the electricity and water supply have been cut off. Restrictive tapes, seals and signatures are being placed on site.

Earlier, the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works announced that over 100 sites in the forest were identified during an inspection. Separately, the department indicated that between 2023 and 2026, about 230 certificates of tolerance for buildings without a detailed development plan were issued in Varna - 155 from the municipality, 72 from the “Primorski“ region and 14 from the “Mladost“ region. An inspection is also underway for the period 2019-2023.

In June, the Varna Regional Office of the Chamber of Builders requested an acceleration of the procedures for reviewing the detailed development plans. According to the organization's chairman, Svetoslav Zhekov, nearly 1,000 files have not been completed. The Chamber also insisted that the municipality announce a public tender for the development of a detailed development plan for the Western Industrial Zone within three months.

The topic of the discrepancy between the pace of construction and infrastructure was raised by the mayor in May. Then Kotsev stated that for decades, plans had been approved “piecemeal”, without simultaneously building streets, sewers, kindergartens and schools.

Sources: bta.bg, bnrnews.bg

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