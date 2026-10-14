Roman Abramovich bought 100 acres with two beaches in Turkey

Roman Abramovich has purchased a plot of about 100 acres near Bodrum, on the Aegean coast of Turkey. The property is located in the Milas region, in southwestern Turkey, and has two private beaches, the Turkish newspaper „Sözcu“ reported.

According to the investment project, only three houses will be built on the plot. This means one building for every 30 acres. The purchase price of the property is not specified.

The plot is next to the complex „Kaplankaya“

„Sözcu“ recalls that Abramovich was previously looking for land in Bodrum for the construction of a hotel complex. According to the publication, his interest in the specific property followed a visit to the luxury gated complex “Kaplankaya“, which extends over more than 480 acres.

The purchased plot is located right next to “Kaplankaya“. There are other luxury projects in the area, and the value of some of the houses reaches between 10 and 100 million dollars.

Low-density development project

The Turkish newspaper defines low-density development as a factor in limiting the impact on nature. According to the publication, the construction of only three houses can also reduce disputes over development in the area.

“Sözcu“ compares the local luxury property market with that of southern France, Sardinia and Marbella. The publication also points out that such a project could increase investment interest in Turkey.

Sources: bta.bg