Winery "Rose Valley" for sale for 1.66 million euros

Wine cellar „Rose Valley“ in the city of Banya has been announced for sale by a bank. The offer price, listed on the largest property site in our country imot.bg, is 1,662,000 EUR. The facility is offered with equipment for the production of white and red wine, as well as brandy.

The winery is the successor to the former enterprise “Vinprom Banya“, known for the wine of the “Karlovsky Misket“ variety. After privatization in the 1990s, the management was taken over by a joint-stock company. Later, the winery was associated with the name of Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, whose palace is located in the immediate vicinity of the production site.

For a certain period, at the suggestion of “Rose Valley“, some of the wines bore the personal coat of arms of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha. Among the famous guests who have tasted wines at the winery are Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and her husband, Prince Consort Henrik. They visited the Thracian cult complex near Starosel on October 19, 2000.

The production site is located in the northern part of Banya, on the Plovdiv-Kalofer road. It includes a yard with an area of 8881 sq.m., intended for a service railway track, and a main production site with an area of 38,845 sq.m.

A total of 18 buildings with a total built-up area of 19,753 sq.m. have been built on the main site. The property has the necessary machinery and equipment for the production of various types of wines and brandy, as well as its own treatment plant.

Detailed statistics on the average prices of properties in Bulgaria by cities and neighborhoods can be seen at imot.bg