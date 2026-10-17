US seeks removal of judge in golf course case

The Donald Trump administration has sought the removal of federal judge Ana Reyes, who is hearing a case against plans to redevelop the public golf course “East Potomac“ in Washington. The Justice Department accuses the judge of bias and says she cannot ensure a neutral trial.

The request was filed on Friday after a tense hearing in the case. In the document, the government's lawyer describes Reyes' behavior as “outrageous“ and claims that it shows “deep-seated and unequivocal hostility“ to the Trump administration. He said the government is entitled to a "neutral forum and a judge who can maintain the appearance of impartiality."

The dispute began with the felling of trees

Reyes said during the hearing that she was "furious" after 169 trees were removed from the course without the court being notified in advance. She added that "the government cannot be trusted."

The judge was appointed to the federal court by former President Joe Biden. The request for her removal is part of a lawsuit filed by a historic preservation organization and two local golfers. They are challenging plans to turn the public playground into a championship course.

The administration says the felling is not related to the redevelopment project but is routine maintenance needed to remove potentially dangerous trees. In court documents, federal authorities say the plan could remove as many as 730 trees.

The government also cited previous statements

The administration's lawyer also challenges Reyes's demand that senior officials attend the hearing. He says the judge showed disregard for those officials' time and the separation of powers principle.

The impeachment motion also includes statements Reyes made in other cases related to the Trump administration. Among them is her assessment that the government is "literally erasing transgender people" with the introduction of a ban on transgender military service. The judge subsequently blocked this ban.

The Justice Department claims that these statements show a pattern of hostility towards the administration. The court is yet to rule on whether Reyes will remain in the case over the future of “East Potomac“.

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