A small village in New York is the nicest place in the US

The name is the same as the famous British city, but the scale is completely different. Liverpool in New York State occupies about one square mile and has approximately 2,600 residents. It was this small village near Syracuse that was named the “nicest place in America“ by Reader’s Digest for 2026.

The distinction is not so much related to Liverpool's size or tourist popularity, but to the relationships between people. Volunteerism, charity and the willingness of neighbors to help each other are among the reasons the village was chosen as the winner.

A lakeside village with parks and small businesses

Liverpool is located on the north shore of Onondaga Lake. The area is known for its tree-lined streets, waterfront parks, local shops and restaurants. Among the main attractions is Onondaga Lake Park, which offers walking and cycling trails, sports fields, children's areas, a skate park and the possibility of renting bicycles.

One of the most recognizable local institutions is Heid’s of Liverpool. The restaurant has been operating since 1917 and serves hot dogs with Hofmann sausages, and over the years it has become a place with a retro atmosphere, visited by people from neighboring areas. It now has an ice cream shop.

Another piece of local history is Liverpool Cemetery. The cemetery is linked to walking tours on a variety of topics, including veterans and public health.

„There's someone to open the door“

For resident Simone McCarthy, the most important thing about the village is the feeling that you're not alone when you have a problem. „In a time when everyone is looking straight ahead and looking out for themselves, it's nice to know that if I'm in trouble, I can knock on the door next door and someone will open and smile and welcome me in,“ she told Reader's Digest.

Liverpool Mayor Stacey Finney also linked the recognition to the activism of local people. „I think there's a spirit of volunteerism in Liverpool. People love the area they live in and want to develop it. "You have to love your place and invest your time in it," Finney says.

This is how the small village on Onondaga Lake is gaining national attention not because of its famous name, but because of the everyday gestures with which its residents maintain a sense of community.

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