Manhattan luxury real estate sales boom

The luxury housing market in Manhattan reached a 20-week high after buyers signed contracts for 36 homes with an asking price of $ 4 million or more. The total value of the properties is $ 292 million, and the average price is $ 8.1 million. The median value is $ 6.1 million, reports The Real Deal, citing the latest report from Olshan Realty.

The number of transactions is the highest since the first week of June, when 36 signed contracts were also reported. The result is an increase from the previous reporting period, which ended with 28 transactions. The latest report also includes eight trophy properties.

The $23.8 million penthouse

The most expensive property to sign a contract is a penthouse in the Naftali Group project at 255 East 77th Street. The apartment, known as Penthouse D, is being offered for $23.8 million and occupies an entire floor. It has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, over 5,500 square feet of living space and two terraces.

The building was designed by architect Robert A. M. Stern, and sales at the 62-unit project begin in September 2024. Since then, all but one of the units have been sold or are in the process of being sold. The last unsold penthouse is listed for $37.5 million, with an area of about 6,000 square feet, seven bedrooms and several terraces.

Apartment above the Museum of Modern Art

The second most expensive contract is for apartment 59A at 53 West 53rd Street. The apartment is listed for $21.5 million, spans about 3,000 square feet and includes three bedrooms and three full bathrooms.

The building towers over the Museum of Modern Art and features a fitness center, an on-site lap pool, a golf simulator and a movie theater. The apartment has been on and off the market since 2015. In 2021, with unsold homes remaining, developers replaced Corcoran Sunshine with a team from Douglas Elliman Development Marketing after an arbitration involving a series of price reductions.

Condominiums, Cooperative Housing and Townhouses

Of the 36 properties with signed contracts, 19 are condominium apartments, 13 are cooperative housing and four are townhouses. The typical property remained on the market for more than a year before finding a buyer, and was sold after a 5 percent discount to the asking price.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg