Dolce & Gabbana leases 21,000 sq ft of office space in New York

Dolce & Gabbana is moving its headquarters to New York to the office building 551 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. The Italian fashion company is leasing about 1,951 sq ft of space and will occupy the entire ninth floor of the property, owner Feil Organization announced.

The new address is directly across from Dolce & Gabbana's current headquarters at 546 Fifth Avenue. The contract is described as long-term, but its specific term has not been announced. According to information cited by Commercial Observer, the listed asking rent is approximately 700 USD per sq m.

Feil: Building attracts diverse companies

“Our vision for 551 Fifth Avenue was to create workspaces that would attract a wide range of leading companies“, said Andrew Viner, head of commercial leasing at the Feil Organization. According to him, Dolce & Gabbana's presence, following the National Women’s Soccer League, demonstrates the development of the building and the interest in its location in midtown Manhattan.

Viner represented the landlord along with Tim Parlante and Kevin Driscoll. On Dolce & Gabbana's side, the deal was handled by Louis D’Avanzo, Owen Coorbusch and John Fitzsimmons of Cushman & Wakefield.

Another major tenant in the building

551 Fifth Avenue is located at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 45th Street, three blocks north of the New York Public Library. The property has a total area of about 400,000 square feet.

In May 2026, the National Women's Soccer League signed a contract for about 1,951 square feet and an entire floor in the building. Other tenants include financial and corporate law firm Sadis & Goldberg and business law firm Valla Morrison & Schachne.

Feil Organization has not announced when Dolce & Gabbana will move into the new space. Cushman & Wakefield did not immediately comment on the deal.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg