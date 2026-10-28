Romania is the #1 EU country in terms of short-term rental growth

Romania reports the largest gap in the European Union between the dynamics of short-term rentals via online platforms and the overall tourism accommodation market. The data shows a clear change in the way tourists book their stays in the country.

In the second quarter of 2026, nights booked through platforms such as Airbnb, Booking and Expedia in Romania grew by 11.39% year-on-year. At the same time, the total number of tourist nights decreased by 6.7%.

The difference between the two indicators reaches 18.09 percentage points, which is the highest level among all 27 EU member states, according to an analysis by Destination Finder based on Eurostat data.

The trend is particularly significant because short-term rentals continue to attract customers despite the contraction of the wider tourism market. This suggests that an increasing part of the demand is directed towards apartments, holiday homes and other properties offered through digital platforms.

The growth of 11.4% places Romania among the fastest growing platform accommodation markets in the EU in the second quarter. According to Eurostat data, higher increases in nights in this segment were reported by Malta with 25%, Slovakia with 17% and Slovenia with 12.9%. The average growth for the EU is significantly lower, at 5.3%.

The scale of the sector also continues to grow. Between April and June 2026, a total of 258.8 million overnight stays were recorded in the EU, booked through the three major platforms that provide data to Eurostat.

For Romania, the picture is different for traditional tourist accommodation. In the first half of 2026, the total number of overnight stays in the country decreased by 6.7%, which is among the most serious declines in the EU. Foreign tourists account for only 23% of all overnight stays, one of the lowest shares in the Community.

The data outlines a market in which short-term rental of housing through online platforms is gaining ground even with weaker overall tourist activity. The trend is also important for the real estate sector, as the increased demand for such accommodation can maintain interest in housing acquired for investment purposes and intended for short-term rental.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be seen at imot.bg