Futuristic Properties: The World Trade Center in Yerevan

Foster + Partners has unveiled the project for the World Trade Center in Yerevan – a large-scale complex with offices, a hotel, housing, shops and cultural spaces. The plan envisages two towers connected on three levels with common amenities and landscaped terraces. The buildings will be erected above a low-rise building, which will free up about 50% of the site for public spaces. The complex includes squares, pedestrian routes, event venues, retail outlets and entertainment spaces.

Park, squares and a preserved historical street

The project will continue the green axis of the nearby Diana Abgar Park to the base of the towers. A public square with fountains, restaurants and retail spaces is planned in the center of the complex, and a second space will be designated for events.

The historic “Frik” street will be preserved. The area is part of the territory, shaped under the influence of the 1924 plan of the Armenian architect Alexander Tamanyan, which transformed Yerevan into a city with wide green axes and public spaces.

“The low-rise buildings fit into the urban fabric, and the towers are raised above ground level, freeing up 50% of the terrain“, said Niall Dempsey, senior partner at Foster + Partners. According to him, the project should connect the new construction with the history and culture of the Armenian capital.

Project for a seismically active zone

The architectural solution was developed taking into account the seismic conditions in Armenia. The towers will be oriented to offer views of Yerevan’s landmarks, including the National Assembly, the Armenian National Opera and Ballet Theater, Mount Ararat, and the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

The World Trade Center Yerevan is aiming for LEED Gold and WELL Gold certifications. LEED assesses the sustainability and energy efficiency of buildings, while WELL focuses on healthy living conditions for people. The project is also planned to be net-zero emissions-ready.

Investment is $470 million

The complex will be built at 22 Saryan Street. According to the Armenian government, the total investment is $470 million, and the project is the largest public-private partnership in the country. The shares in the World Trade Center Yerevan are divided between Renshin LLC with 56%, Haypost with 25% and the Republic of Armenia with 19%.

At the presentation of the project in October, it was announced that the removal of existing buildings on the site had already begun. An agreement was also signed with Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the management of the hotel part, as well as a memorandum with the British agency UK Export Finance for partial financing.

According to the presented concept, the two towers will reach 200 and 224 meters. No deadline for completion of construction has been announced at this time.

Sources: archdaily.com, thearchitecturalauthority.com, avenews.am

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