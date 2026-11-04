Bulgarian elected to head World Construction Association

Lyubomir Kachamakov, chairman of the Bulgarian Construction Chamber, was elected president of the World Construction Association CICA. He is the first Bulgarian to head the organization, which represents a construction industry employing 180 million people and generating annual revenue of more than USD 7 trillion.

The election was held unanimously at the 79th General Assembly of CICA in Paris. Kachamakov’s term is two years. The new board includes Giuseppe Angelucci of El Salvador as senior vice president, Philippe Desoer of Belgium and Ali Sanafi of Iraq as vice presidents, and Michel Demar as treasurer. Desoer will also take on the role of special envoy for foreign relations.

“The CICA presidency draws attention to Bulgaria and gives our country a chance to take a leading role in discussing priorities and overcoming the challenges facing the construction industry worldwide,” Kachamakov said.

He added: “Geopolitical challenges are growing, but we will overcome them—the strength of the construction industry lies in the fact that we are united.”

Bulgaria’s participation in CICA

The World Construction Association was established in 1974 in Tokyo. It brings together industry organizations representing construction companies from different regions and works on issues related to contractual relations, infrastructure investment and the business environment.

The Bulgarian Construction Chamber has been an associate member of CICA since 2018. In 2022, Kachamakov was elected vice president of the organization for a term lasting until 2024. Before that, he served two consecutive terms as vice president of the European Construction Industry Federation, responsible for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Also in Paris are his deputies at the Construction Chamber, Lyubomir Peynovski and Nikolay Nikolov, the organization’s honorary chairman Iliyan Terziev, and Ivan Terziev, who is vice president of the European Construction Industry Federation.

The new president’s experience

Lyubomir Kachamakov is a construction entrepreneur with more than 25 years of professional experience. He was born on June 17, 1973, in Sofia. He has worked on projects in road and railway construction, urban environment renewal, water and sewerage infrastructure, and residential construction. Among the completed projects is the St. Joseph Catholic Cathedral in Sofia.

He was elected chairman of the Management Board of the Bulgarian Construction Chamber on November 25, 2025. The BCC represents the interests of more than 200,000 people employed in the construction industry. More than 8,500 companies are registered in the Central Professional Register of Builders, 50 of which are foreign.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg