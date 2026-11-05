AI platform connects buyers with London properties

An artificial intelligence platform for searching for homes has launched in London, aiming to offer an alternative to traditional buying agencies. The Oskar service matches buyers’ requirements with properties from a network of participating agents, including homes that have not been listed on the wider market.

Oskar was developed by Kaspar Harvard-Walls, who previously worked at Foxtons and the buying agency Black Brick. The platform is built on the Oskar Prime professional network, which he has been developing over the past two years with the participation of real estate agents.

Searches are made using a simple description

Instead of selecting features from drop-down menus, users can describe their desired property in natural language. An example request might be for a three-bedroom house in London with a south-facing garden, close to a Tube station, with a garage and located north of the Thames.

According to Harvard-Walls, this approach makes it possible to take more search details into account than standard tick-box systems. “Artificial intelligence and smart technologies allow us to understand much more of the nuances behind a property search than can be captured through a series of tick boxes,” he said.

A study by GetAgent, cited by PropertyWire, shows that one in five home seekers have already used artificial intelligence tools. In most cases, these tools direct users to agency or property portal listings rather than offering a direct match with a specific property.

Agencies remain part of the process

Oskar does not arrange viewings, conduct negotiations or manage the purchase and sale. Once a suitable home has been found, buyers must contact the agent or other advisers directly to continue the process.

Harvard-Walls said the platform was created to connect agents with suitable buyers, not to replace them. In his words, agents “remain absolutely central to the property market” because they know their available properties, sellers and local areas.

The service initially launched in London, with the next stated step being an expansion into other parts of the United Kingdom. The business model is based on access to properties from the network of partner agents, including listings that are not publicly advertised.

Sources: propertywire.com

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