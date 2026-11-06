New Housing Completed in Bulgaria Falls by Nearly 18%

The number of newly built homes commissioned in Bulgaria fell by 17.8% in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the same period last year. Between July and September, 5,325 homes in 1,330 buildings received occupancy permits, according to preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI), published on November 6.

In the first nine months of the year, a total of 15,408 homes were commissioned in the country, representing an annual decline of around 7%. The decrease affected all major regions in the third quarter, although residential construction remains concentrated mainly in Sofia, Plovdiv and the coastal areas.

The capital retained its leading position with 1,893 completed homes in 205 buildings. The number of new homes in Sofia fell by 9% compared with a year earlier. Between January and September, the figure reached 4,907, a decrease of 21.3%.

Burgas ranked second in terms of the number of newly commissioned homes in the third quarter, with 658 homes, despite an annual decline of 28%. However, the coastal region was the only one among the country's major regions to report growth over the nine-month period. Since the beginning of the year, 2,699 homes have been completed there, or 23.7% more than in the same period of 2025.

Varna Region ranked third with 545 new homes, a 24.6% annual decline. Over the nine-month period, their number reached 1,658, or 6.7% fewer than a year earlier.

Plovdiv recorded the sharpest decline among the major regions. In the third quarter, 480 homes were commissioned there, 43.3% fewer than in the same period of 2025. Since the beginning of the year, 1,371 homes have been completed, representing a decline of 12.3%.

NSI data show that two-room apartments accounted for the largest share of newly built homes, at 37.8%, followed by three-room apartments at 35.6%. Homes with six or more rooms accounted for just 4.1% of the total.

As regards buildings, newly built houses predominated, with a share of 76.8%, while residential apartment buildings accounted for 16.2%. More than 73% of the commissioned buildings had reinforced-concrete structures, while 23.2% had brick structures.

The total usable floor area of the completed homes reached 534,800 sq. m, of which 383,200 sq. m was residential floor area. The average residential floor area of a newly built home was 72 sq. m.

The most spacious new homes were in Silistra and Sofia Region, where the average residential floor area reached 126.9 and 117.3 sq. m, respectively. The smallest homes were in Burgas Region, at 52.4 sq. m, and Razgrad Region, at 57.3 sq. m.

The decline in the number of commissioned homes indicates a weaker supply of newly completed properties during the period under review. However, the statistics record completed construction projects and, by themselves, do not necessarily indicate a decline in new construction starts or in housing demand.

Data on issued construction permits, residential buildings under construction and the dynamics of transactions are also important for assessing future supply on the real estate market.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg