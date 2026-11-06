Sofia Airport preparing investment of over €100 million

Sofia Airport is preparing a large-scale expansion and modernisation of its infrastructure, with concessionaire “SOF Connect” planning to invest over €100 million in reconstructing the aircraft aprons and stands around the future Terminal 3. The project is part of a broader programme that includes the construction of a new hangar, a taxiway and electricity storage facilities.

The investment proposal was submitted to the Ministry of Environment and Water on 20 October 2026 and was published for public access a week later. The document covers seven groups of activities aimed at increasing the capacity of the capital’s airport and improving aircraft-handling conditions.

According to the plans presented, the reconstruction will affect approximately 250,000 sq m of airport areas. A new configuration with a total of 37 Category C aircraft stands is planned, suitable for aircraft such as the Airbus A321neo. Ten of them will be located in front of the future Terminal 3 and will also be able to accommodate larger aircraft under a different parking arrangement.

The stated 37 stands represent the total number in the planned configuration, rather than entirely new positions. The concessionaire has announced plans for a significant increase in capacity, but has not yet specified how many of the stands will be newly built and how many will be reconstructed.

A complete replacement of the existing surfaces is planned after technical inspections found insufficient load-bearing capacity in part of their structure. The new concrete pavements will be designed for a service life of 25 years, with the expected air traffic over the next three decades taken into account in their design.

The construction tender is planned for the first quarter of 2027, while the building permit is expected in September of the same year. If the necessary approvals are obtained, construction work could begin at the end of 2027 or the beginning of 2028. The work will be carried out in stages without interrupting the airport’s normal operations.

One of the key projects is the construction of a new hangar with capacity to service four aircraft simultaneously. The facility will be located in the western part of the airport complex on a site of approximately 12,800 sq m. The building itself will have a floor area of approximately 5,000 sq m and a height of 14.5 metres.

The hangar will be used for technical inspections, diagnostics and servicing of aircraft systems and components. Around 30 specialists are expected to work there. A photovoltaic installation with a capacity of between 500 and 600 kW is planned for the roof.

The development of the hangar infrastructure is part of the concessionaire’s ambition to turn Sofia into a regional centre for aircraft maintenance and repair. In 2024, “SOF Connect” Chief Executive Officer Jesus Caballero presented plans to the international aviation publication AeroTime to add 14 new hangars to the 19 that existed at the time. The specific project for a hangar with four aircraft positions is separate from this larger-scale programme.

The investment proposal also includes a new S1 taxiway, which will provide a connection between the western part of the runway and the northern airport zone. Three additional aircraft stands and the reconstruction of the military apron over an area of nearly 36,000 sq m are planned. The implementation of these activities still depends on coordination with the Ministry of Transport and Communications and on securing the necessary funding.

Alongside its aviation infrastructure, the concessionaire is also developing the airport’s energy capacity. The construction of a battery system with a capacity of 4.18 MWh and an output of 2 MW is planned to store electricity from the new photovoltaic plant.

Construction of the 5 MW solar plant began in September 2026. The facility includes 8,300 photovoltaic panels installed over approximately 50,000 sq m and is intended to cover part of the airport’s own electricity consumption.

The modernisation is also supported by international financing. In 2026, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) invested €50 million in “SOF Connect” bonds as part of a €450 million financial package. The funds are intended for refinancing and future capital investments in the airport infrastructure.

The EBRD said that the modernisation of Sofia Airport is of strategic importance for Bulgaria’s transport connectivity and economic development. The concessionaire is owned by French infrastructure investor Meridiam, while the airport has been operated under a long-term concession agreement since 2021.

Meanwhile, preparations for the construction of Terminal 3 are continuing. On 23 October, preliminary construction activities worth over €7 million began, including changes to traffic arrangements, infrastructure construction and preparation of the area around Terminal 2. Their completion is expected in March 2027.

The investment plans are part of the overall transformation of the capital’s airport, aimed at increasing capacity, attracting new airlines and expanding aviation services. Some of the projects, however, are still at the coordination stage and have yet to receive the necessary implementation permits.

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