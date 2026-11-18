Legislative regulation is being considered on the locations where large stores and retail chain outlets may be built. The idea is for future construction to take greater account of the urban environment, traffic and the strain on residential neighbourhoods.

This was announced by Agriculture and Food Minister Plamen Abrovski. As an example, he pointed to the neighbourhood where he lives, where there are three stores belonging to the same chain within a 500-metre radius, as well as outlets of its competitors. According to him, such a concentration raises questions about traffic, noise and the way cities are developing.

The focus is on location, not opening hours

Abrovski cited Vienna and Brussels as examples, where major retail brands are also present through smaller franchise outlets that fit into residential neighbourhoods and resemble traditional local shops. In his words, this preserves access to goods close to home and creates opportunities for smaller retailers to operate.

The minister clarified that, for the time being, limiting the opening hours of large stores is not planned in Bulgaria. The possibility of outlets closing at 8:00 p.m. or not operating on Sundays was discussed solely as a practice in other European countries, but is not part of the announced plans for changes in Bulgaria.

Data from the NRA inspections is expected

Abrovski called for waiting for the official results of the inspections by the National Revenue Agency at the major retail chains. He noted that financial inspections at companies with high turnover and large volumes of goods traded may take months.

„At an average-sized company, it takes months. And here we are talking about retail chains with enormous turnover and enormous volumes of goods traded“, the minister commented.

In his words, the inspections are precisely what should reveal the true financial picture and whether any violations have occurred. On 5 November, Abrovski told BNT that a bill regulating major retail chains was expected to be submitted to parliament by the end of the year.

So far, no specific restrictions have been announced on the number of stores, the minimum distance between them or the precise urban-planning rules that would apply. The only confirmation is the intention to launch a legislative initiative aimed at ensuring that large retail outlets take the urban environment into account.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighbourhood can be found at imot.bg