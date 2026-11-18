Varna Regional Governor Mario Smyrkov has referred a construction permit for a plot in the Historical Core of the Sea Garden to the prosecution service and the Administrative Court of Varna. According to the regional administration, the plot is exclusive state property. The request is for the permit to be declared null and void.

The case concerns a property included in 1997 in the larger plot comprising the Historical Core and registered as exclusive state property. In 2011, a deputy regional governor drew up an act declaring the specific property private state property. This document was later used as the basis for an investment project by “Specialized Hospital for Rehabilitation – Varna” AD.

In 2020, the chief architect of the Municipality of Varna issued a construction permit for the conversion and change of use of a laundry and boiler room into a medical center for physical therapy and rehabilitation. Underground construction with an area of 416.88 sq m was also approved.

According to the regional administration, the permit was issued in violation of the law because it was based on the incorrectly drawn-up act declaring the property private state property. It points out that the competent authority to issue the permit was the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, not the municipality’s chief architect.

The act declaring private ownership has been revoked

In 2023, Mario Smyrkov notified the regional ministry of the violations identified. On December 22 of the same year, the minister confirmed the findings and accepted that the act declaring the property private state property had been drawn up incorrectly. The document was revoked on January 22, 2024.

On October 11, 2024, however, the chief architect of the Municipality of Varna issued an order supplementing the original construction permit on the basis of a new investment project. The project was approved on the same day. According to the regional administration, the state, as owner of the plot, was not notified of these actions.

Route for construction waste approved

On November 5, 2026, a deputy mayor of Varna approved a route for transporting construction waste from the property. The waste was scheduled to be transported between November 15 and December 15 along Capt. Georgi Georgiev Alley, Primorski Boulevard, Devnya and Atanas Moskov streets, and Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard. The waste must be delivered to the regional landfill for non-hazardous waste near the village of Vaglen, Aksakovo Municipality.

The regional administration believes that through these actions the municipality is continuing administrative procedures to implement a project on property that is exclusive state property, despite the fact that the act serving as the basis for the permit has been revoked.

“The aim is to protect state property and prevent construction based on an administrative act in respect of which substantial violations of the law have been established,” the regional administration said.

The prosecution service has been notified of the violations identified by the regional administration, while the Administrative Court in Varna is expected to rule on the request to declare the construction permit null and void.

Sources: 24chasa.bg

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