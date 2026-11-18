House prices in London have fallen by nearly £20,000 over the year, according to data for September 2026. The average property value in the British capital has decreased by 3.5% to £545,579. The annual decline has deepened from the 2.4% recorded in August.

The sharpest decline has been recorded in Inner London, where prices have fallen by 7.2% over 12 months. This is the area’s largest annual decline since 2009. In Outer London, the decrease is 0.1%.

Flats continue to drag the market down

The average price of flats and apartments in London has fallen by 6.3% over the year. This is the 14th consecutive month of annual decline for this type of property. Weaker performance among flats is having a significant impact on the capital’s overall average price, as they account for around half of all transactions in London, compared with approximately one-fifth across the UK.

Among the reasons for the difficulties in selling are complications surrounding long leasehold agreements, high maintenance fees and problems with building cladding.

“Central London properties are often favoured by buyers who are not compelled to purchase, as well as by international clients, and demand there has cooled dramatically,” said Jonathan Hopper of Garrington Property Finders.

According to him, a series of tax increases has prompted wealthy buyers to wait rather than proceed with a transaction.

The national market remains more resilient

The average UK house price reached £273,000 in September, 1.2% higher than a year earlier. Between August and September, however, a monthly decline of 0.5% was recorded. Nine of the 12 regions registered a decrease over the month.

The strongest annual growth was recorded in North East England – 4.6%, followed by North West England at 3.2% and Yorkshire and the Humber at 2.9%. In South East England, prices fell by 0.2%, while in South West England they rose by 0.3%, and in Wales – by 1.8%.

Higher interest rates are limiting demand

The cooling of the market coincides with a new increase in mortgage costs. The Bank of England raised its key interest rate to 4%, while in its latest forecast it expects inflation to reach around 5% in mid-2027.

Annual inflation in the UK reached 3.6% in October, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

According to a Zoopla analysis, enquiries from buyers looking for their first home were 27% lower than during the same period last year following the increase in the base rate. Agreed sales fell by 10.5%, while the number of properties listed for sale increased by 9%.

The latest survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors shows that new buyer enquiries remained at a negative balance of 24% in October. Almost all regions reported falling or stagnant demand, while market expectations for the next 12 months deteriorated to their lowest level since July 2023.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighbourhood can be viewed at imot.bg