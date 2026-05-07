IPB: RIA employee responsible for key road repair tasks committed suicide

The Road Safety Institute (IPB) announced that it was deeply shaken by the information about the suicide of an employee from the Regional Road Administration in Veliko Tarnovo, who was responsible for preparing important tasks for current road repair and maintenance.

According to the organization, the case was covered up, and the tragedy calls into question the conditions in which experts at the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency work.

IPB claims that the suicide may be the result of systematic administrative and psychological pressure on the employee.

The organization raises questions about whether he was forced to sign documents that circumvented the law or served specific companies, as well as whether he received threats if he refused to participate in such practices.

"The suicide of an employee at the RIA – a verdict on the methods of road repair and maintenance

The Road Safety Institute (RSI) is deeply shaken by the information about the cover-up of the suicide of an employee at the OPU – Veliko Tarnovo, who was responsible for preparing key tasks for current repair and maintenance.

Who pulled the trigger on the administrative terror?

This tragic act is not just a personal choice, but a desperate cry for help against a system that crushes its experts. We insist that the caretaker government stop hiding behind procedural grips and respond immediately:

• Was the employee driven to suicide by systemic administrative and psychological pressure?

• Was he forced to sign assignments that circumvent the law or benefit specific companies?

• Were there threats to his life and security if he did not “cooperate“ with the schemes in the sector?

“The silence of the ministers today is an admission of guilt. Suicide due to official commitments is an unprecedented scandal that requires immediate resignations and a prosecutorial investigation of the entire pressure mechanism in the Road Agency.“

We demand complete transparency! Society must know who turned civil service into a death sentence.

We will not allow this case to be covered up! IPB expresses its deep condolences to the relatives of the deceased,“ the position of the road organization says.