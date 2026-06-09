A 38-year-old man was detained for fornication with an 8-year-old child in Blagoevgrad

The District Prosecutor's Office - Blagoevgrad exercises leadership and supervision over pre-trial proceedings initiated for a crime under the Criminal Code - fornication against a minor child.

During the investigation, a scene inspection and operational-search activities were carried out, and witnesses were questioned.

From the evidence collected so far in the case, it can be reasonably assumed that 38-year-old T.M. is complicit in the crime committed.

On 08.06.2026, in a house in the city of Blagoevgrad, the man committed acts with the aim of arousing and satisfying sexual desire without intercourse with an 8-year-old girl. The lewd acts were carried out by using force – punching her in the body and head.

T.M. is brought in as an accused for a crime punishable by imprisonment for 3 to 15 years.

In view of the high public danger of the act and the existence of a real danger that the accused will abscond or commit another crime, the supervising prosecutor is to prepare a request to the District Court - Blagoevgrad for the adoption of a preventive measure “detention under guard“ regarding the accused.

By order of the prosecutor, T.M. was detained for a period of up to 72 hours in order to ensure his bringing to court.

The investigation into the case continues.