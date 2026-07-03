A woman was accused of fraud with bank loans for 807,000 euros, posing as an authorized representative of a political party

In September 2025, after a broadcast report by the General Directorate of the National Police, they conducted an investigation in connection with a signal about a Bulgarian citizen who, using the position she held, defrauded a large number of Bulgarian citizens under the pretext of taking out loans from various banking institutions, with which to apply for a program under which they would be granted financial resources under European funds. Depending on the amount of the loan, the profit for them will be greater. What she manages to deceive them to a greater extent is that the loan will not be repaid by the citizens who took out the loan. This was stated at a briefing by the Director of the Internal Security Service, Chief Commissioner Nikolay Peltekov.

At the moment, 25 injured Bulgarian citizens have been identified. Most likely, the number of injured will be greater, Chief Commissioner Peltekov also explained. "The amount, which the perpetrator received amounts to 1 million 500 thousand leva. The acts were committed in the period 2020 to 2025. The funds were used for her personal benefit. The perpetrator is 39 years old, there are no registered acts in the bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. She took advantage of the position she holds, presenting herself as authorized to recruit sympathizers to draw loans, "the director of the SDVR also indicated.

According to him, the woman met with the clients in person, presenting herself as authorized by a political party. She held the position of treasurer. Peltekov further specified that the political party had nothing to do with the act.

The spokesperson for the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office, Alexandra Stefanova, noted that the woman has been charged with fraud for more than 45 acts committed against 25 individuals.

"The property damage is about 807,000 euros. Other signals are coming from other victims. The woman has been detained for a period of 72 hours. A request for her permanent detention should be submitted," Stefanova added.

The victims provided the withdrawn money in cash, what happens from here on will be established in the course of the pre-trial proceedings, Alexandra Stefanova also said.

According to her, the largest established loan withdrawn by a victim is worth 125 thousand euros, and the loans were granted by various banks and bank branches.