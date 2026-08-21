Special operation in Sunny Beach: Four detained for drugs, laughing gas and illegal tobacco

Four people have been detained in a large-scale specialized police operation in Sunny Beach. Various entertainment venues and commercial establishments in the resort were checked, and marijuana, methamphetamine, ecstasy, vape with HHC, nearly 172 capsules with laughing gas and tobacco without a tax stamp were found and seized, BGNES reported.

The operation was attended by officers of the “Criminal Police“ and “Economic Police“ at the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Burgas, as well as police officers from the Regional Directorate in Nessebar. During the checks, two pre-trial proceedings were opened. One is for possession of eight ecstasy tablets and three grams of methamphetamine, and the second – for 10 grams of marijuana.

Five cases have also been opened. Among the seized items are another two grams of marijuana and a vape containing HHC - hexahydrocannabinol. During inspections in two establishments, a total of about 172 capsules with laughing gas were found, as well as tobacco without an excise stamp.

A total of four people have been detained, and work on the pre-trial proceedings and cases that have been opened continues.