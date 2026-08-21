Two young men threatened people with weapons over fictitious debts

Two 19-year-old young men have been charged with fraud and threats against debtors. They participated in a fraud scheme in which they posed as employees of credit institutions and, through threats, forced people to provide them with money that they did not actually owe, BNT reports.

The investigation began in early June, when the police received information about individuals using Internet applications to deceive people that they owed money to credit institutions.

The two young men made serious threats to the targeted victims, including physical assault. 4-digit sums were demanded from the accused debtors.

The young people presented themselves as representatives of credit institutions or as lawyers.

Currently, data is being collected on the number of victims and the amount of damage caused.

Commissioner Mario Kirichkov, Deputy Director of the Department of Internal Affairs and Internal Security - Sofia: "At the beginning of July, information was received about individuals who, through internet applications, commit acts of coercion in order to obtain benefits for themselves, such as misleading the victims about loans owed that they should not owe. In their communication with the victims, they tried to use forceful methods, showing different types of weapons on a video link with the victims. They also used videos with obscene content, indicating that the victims were filmed on them."

Yavor Parnarov, Deputy District Prosecutor of Kostinbrod: "The punishment for these charges is imprisonment for 2 to 8 years and a fine of 1,500 euros to 2,500 euros, since the threats were made through various telephone messages."

One of the men was detained in Sofia, and the other in Novi Iskar. House arrest and detention measures have been imposed.